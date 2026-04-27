SINGAPORE, April 27 — Oil prices extended gains on Monday, rising nearly 2 per cent as peace talks ‌between the US and Iran stalled while shipments through the Strait ​of Hormuz remained limited, keeping global oil supplies tight.

Brent crude futures rose US$2.16, or 2.05 per cent, to US$107.49 (RM428) a barrel by 2346 GMT, the highest since April 7, and ​US West Texas Intermediate was at US$96.17 a barrel, up US$1.77, or 1.88 per cent.

Last week, Brent and WTI gained nearly 17 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, the biggest weekly gains since the start of the war.

Hopes of reviving peace efforts receded during the weekend when US President Donald ‌Trump scrapped a planned trip to Islamabad by his envoys Steve ⁠Witkoff and Jared Kushner, even as ⁠Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived In Pakistan.

“This ⁠move puts the ball ⁠squarely back in ⁠Iran’s court, and the clock is now ticking loudly,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note, adding that Tehran may be ⁠forced to shut production at its aging oil fields when it runs out of storage capacity.

Tehran has largely closed the strait while Washington has imposed a blockade of Iran’s ports. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited, with just one oil products tanker entering the Gulf ⁠on Sunday, shipping data from Kpler showed.

Goldman Sachs raised its oil price forecasts for the fourth quarter to US$90 a barrel for ⁠Brent crude and US$83 for WTI citing reduced output from the Middle East.

“The ⁠economic risks ⁠are larger than our crude base case alone suggests because of the net ​upside risks to oil prices, unusually high ​refined product prices, products shortages ‌risks, and the unprecedented scale of the shock,” ​GS analysts led by Daan ​Struyven said in an April 26 note. — Reuters