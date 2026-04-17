KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Sunway Construction Group Bhd (SunCon) has won a RM1.75 billion data centre construction project in Bandar Serendah, Selangor.

It said that SCSB has entered into a construction agreement with an international hyperscaler on April 17 for the construction, completion, testing and commissioning of a hyperscale data centre.

It said that the project’s commencement date is in the third quarter of 2026 (3Q 2026), with the completion date in the 3Q 2028.

“The project is not expected to have any immediate material effect on its earnings per share, net assets per share, or gearing for the financial year ending 2026.

“However, the project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of SunCon Group for the financial year ending 2026 onwards,” it added. — Bernama