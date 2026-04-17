KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Gamuda Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Gamuda Engineering Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract from a multinational technology company headquartered in the United States to build a hyperscale data centre in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, worth RM1.72 billion.

The group said the scope of work for the single-storey facility includes site infrastructure works, core and shell construction, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) fit-out.

The project is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of this year with a targeted completion date in the first quarter of 2028, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

“The project is subject to the normal construction risk of material price fluctuations. Gamuda will effectively mitigate the risk with its experience and expertise in construction projects,” it said.

The company also said that the project is expected to contribute positively to its revenue and earnings for the financial year ending July 31, 2026 onwards until the completion of the project.

“None of the company’s directors, major shareholders, or persons connected to them has any direct or indirect interest in the project,” it said. — Bernama