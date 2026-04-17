KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Bursa Malaysia closed the week higher, extending its upward momentum, buoyed by positive sentiment following the release of Malaysia’s advance gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, reinforcing the narrative of resilient domestic demand.

Earlier today, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said Malaysia’s economy is projected to grow by 5.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 (1Q 2026), based on advance estimates despite rising global uncertainties, particularly elevated oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.50 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 1,695.21 from Thursday’s close of 1,689.71.

The benchmark index opened 0.64 of-a-point lower at 1,689.07 and moved between 1,682.88 and 1,696.39 throughout the day.

The broader market was also positive, with gainers thumping losers 612 to 476, while 607 counters were unchanged, 1,037 untraded and 35 suspended.

Turnover decreased to 3.46 billion units worth RM3.08 billion from Thursday’s 3.77 billion units worth RM3.46 billion.

IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Mohd Sedek Jantan said the market response suggests that macro upside surprises are beginning to transmit more effectively into earnings expectations, particularly for domestically oriented sectors.

Macro upside surprises occur when economic data releases exceed consensus forecasts.

“Although the FBM KLCI did not reach our weekly target of 1,700, the capital market developments observed this week continue to point towards a more sustained growth trajectory, underpinned by improving macro visibility and firmer domestic conditions.

Importantly, gains were led by retail and consumer-related names, extending their rebound for a third consecutive session,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said key regional indices declined on profit-taking activities following several sessions of gains.

“Nonetheless, the FBM KLCI weekly performance remained positive, supported by renewed optimism over potential US-Iran peace talks,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added four sen to RM11.10, Public Bank gained two sen to RM4.68, Tenaga Nasional rose 10 sen to RM14.32, CIMB Group advanced two sen to RM7.47, while IHH Healthcare increased three sen to RM8.73.

On the most active list, Main Market debutant Empire Premium surged 34 sen to RM1.04, Borneo Oil and Zetrix AI were up half a sen to one sen and 83 sen respectively, MMAG slipped half-a-sen to three sen, while Capital A gained 1.5 sen to 47 sen.

Among top gainers, United Plantations rose 62 sen to RM34.18, Allianz Malaysia gained 50 sen to RM21.20, Fraser and Neave added 32 sen to RM31, Ayer Holdings advanced 22 sen to RM7.42, and Hong Leong Industries added 20 sen to RM17.30.

As for the top losers, Petronas Dagangan fell 26 sen to RM20.58, KESM declined 12 sen to RM3.23, Batu Kawan slipped 10 sen to RM21.10, Frontken dropped 10 sen to RM4.30 and Life Water shed nine sen to RM1.39.

On the index board, the FBM Top 100 Index rose 44.39 points to 12,351.21, the FBM Emas Index added 46.55 points to 12,518.17, the FBM Mid 70 Index climbed 82.06 points to 17,723.73, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 41.22 points to 12,448.06, and the FBM ACE Index increased 53.37 points to 4,599.65.

By sector, the Financial Services Index garnered 98.81 points to 19,814.67, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.06 of a point to 188.04, the Plantation Index improved 28.99 points to 8,928.66, and the Energy Index slid 1.45 points to 815.77.

The Main Market volume improved to 2.11 billion units valued at RM2.81 billion from 2.08 billion units valued at RM3.12 billion on Thursday.

Warrants turnover decreased to 871.58 million units worth RM107.56 million from 1.06 billion units worth RM134.44 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume slipped to 484.07 million units valued at RM160.36 million compared to 633.28 million units valued at RM201.72 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 524.20 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (452.07 million), construction (233.09 million), technology (229.36 million), financial services (88.22 million), property (146.80 million), plantation (38.14 million), real estate investment trusts (16.33 million), closed-end fund (2,000), energy (171.23 million), healthcare (95.77 million), telecommunications and media (35.74 million), transportation and logistics (17.66 million), utilities (59.29 million), and business trusts (292,400). — Bernama