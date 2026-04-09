KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — TikTok Shop, which markets Malaysian-made products by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as local brands via TikTok Shop Mall, recorded sales growth of over 130 per cent year-on-year throughout Ramadan and Aidilfitri celebrations this year.

In a statement, the e-commerce platform said the strong and inclusive growth momentum was driven by support worth RM20 million through its #JomLokal Booster stimulus package as well as continued investments to ensure a safe shopping experience.

TikTok Shop Malaysia senior director of strategic partnerships Nur Azre Abdul Aziz said the increase in sales for premium brands on the platform reflects greater consumer confidence and trust.

“Safety is our top priority, and TikTok Shop has invested nearly US$1 billion (RM397 billion) globally in tools, technology and people to protect our community of shoppers, sellers and affiliated creators,” she said.

Since its launch in September 2025, the #JomLokal Booster stimulus package has funded commission fee waivers for over 5,000 MSMEs, which include organising 14 workshops to improve the skills of new sellers, as well as supporting business matching that has produced over 1,000 affiliate creators.

Meanwhile, TikTok Shop said the platform had rejected over 70 million product listing attempts worldwide in January-June 2025, representing a proactive removal rate of over 99.5 per cent for products that violated TikTok Shop’s comprehensive end-to-end policies.

The platform also declined 1.4 million seller account registration applications globally that did not meet its rigorous standards.

Since April 2025, TikTok Shop has strengthened its security efforts by launching the #ShopSafe scam prevention initiative to educate Malaysians on online shopping practices.

Interested entrepreneurs, MSMEs and local brands can register at the TikTok Shop seller centre and explore step-by-step tutorials through the TikTok Shop Academy. — Bernama