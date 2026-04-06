BEIJING, April 6 — China issued guidance today for its e-commerce sector that seeks to coordinate domestic development with international markets, a week after a delegation of European lawmakers visited to discuss related challenges and competition.

European Union lawmakers had pressed China about a surge of dangerous products that entered the bloc and limited access to the Chinese market in what was the first European parliamentary visit to the world’s second-largest economy in eight years.

Last month, the EU agreed to overhaul its customs system, including a crackdown on mainly Chinese e-commerce platforms that could face fines if they sold illegal or unsafe products in ‌the bloc.

China’s new guidance for its sector, jointly issued ⁠by various ministries and regulators, called ⁠for striking a balance between promotion and regulation ⁠and efficiency and fairness, while ⁠integrating the digital ⁠and real economies.

It also mentioned forming pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce activities that would be used for special initiatives,establishing rules and ⁠standards and expanding platforms into overseas markets.

“We will encourage e-commerce enterprises to establish direct procurement bases overseas, expand imports of high-quality and distinctive products and create an e-commerce ‘express lane’ for global goods to enter the Chinese market,” the statement said.

The guidance, which ⁠did not mention e-commerce trade with Europe, was jointly released by the Chinese commerce ministry, the ministries of industry, agriculture ⁠and tourism and the cyberspace and market regulators.

China’s foreign ministry has said ⁠the ⁠EU delegation’s visit could improve the bloc’s understanding of China and support stable bilateral ties.

The visit signalled a cautious re-engagement after strains over trade imbalances, ‌Beijing’s ties with Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war and tensions surrounding rare-earth export controls.