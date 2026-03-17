KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Pos Malaysia Bhd expects parcel volumes to increase by between 15 per cent and 20 per cent during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period this year compared with ordinary months, driven largely by purchases of Raya clothing and hijabs.

The national courier company said the festive season typically brings a significant surge in parcel volumes during the Ramadan-to-Hari Raya period, well above its normal monthly run rate.

Group chief executive officer Charles Brewer said the increase is also supported by e-commerce campaigns, festive gifting and last-minute shipping before cut-off dates as Malaysians prepare for the celebration.

“Typically, during the Ramadan-to-Hari Raya period, Pos Malaysia sees a significant surge in parcel volumes, well above our normal monthly run rate.

“This spike is driven by e-commerce campaigns, festive gifting, Raya clothing and hijab purchases, as well as last-minute shipping before cut-off dates,” he told Bernama.

Brewer said Pos Malaysia maintains year-round operational readiness to ensure smooth deliveries nationwide, particularly during festive periods when parcel volumes rise significantly.

“As with every Hari Raya season, we anticipate an increase in parcel volumes and are fully prepared to manage the surge operationally while continuing to meet our market-leading parcel service level agreements,” he said.

To ensure parcels reach recipients on time for Aidilfitri celebrations, he said Pos Malaysia has implemented several measures, including advanced volume forecasting and demand planning using artificial intelligence, close customer engagement to anticipate surges, and clear communication of Raya shipping cut-off dates.

He said the company also conducts continuous operational monitoring, adjusts manpower and schedules during the Raya period, and ramps up external delivery capacity where necessary to meet peak demand. — Bernama