KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — OpenAI is preparing a major redesign of ChatGPT aimed at turning the platform into a “superapp” with stronger coding features, AI agents and partner services, according to the Financial Times.

Reuters, citing the FT report, said the planned overhaul comes as OpenAI reorganises its business to focus more heavily on enterprise customers and compete more directly with rival Anthropic.

Reuters said it could not immediately verify the FT report, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

The FT reported that OpenAI’s coding product Codex is expected to receive greater prominence and resources, with changes due to be introduced in the coming weeks through updates to ChatGPT’s website and mobile apps.

The report said ChatGPT’s interface is being redesigned with new prompts and features to direct users towards coding tools, image generation and partner services such as Canva and Booking.com.

The FT also reported that most Codex users are paying customers, while two million businesses currently account for about 40 per cent of OpenAI’s revenue, with the company expecting that share to rise to 50 per cent by the end of the year.

OpenAI said earlier this year that ChatGPT had more than 900 million weekly active users and had crossed 50 million consumer subscribers, according to Reuters.

Reuters reported in May that OpenAI was preparing a confidential US initial public offering filing in the coming weeks, although chief executive Sam Altman has said the company is not focused on timing and will go public when it makes sense.

Facts to check before publication: Whether OpenAI has since issued a response; whether the FT report has further details on rollout timing; and whether the user and subscriber figures remain the latest available. — Reuters