SEREMBAN, Aug 8 — Leading Chinese battery manufacturer Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material Co Ltd (Hunan Yuneng) has officially announced the establishment of its first South-east Asian manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

The new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located at SPD Tech Valley, Senawang, will be dedicated primarily to producing lithium battery cathode materials. The is Hunan Yuneng’s first project in Malaysia, which is expected to create over 200 new job opportunities.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) chief executive officer Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid stated that the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) by the company with Invest Negeri Sembilan and SPD Tech Valley Sdn Bhd represented a significant milestone in Malaysia’s efforts in the development of its clean energy sector.

“This MOU marks a significant milestone that aligns perfectly with Malaysia’s long-term industrial transformation plans under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

“We’ve identified sustainability, innovation, and advanced technology as key pillars driving our nation’s growth, and this investment by the company aligns strongly with all these priorities. MIDA stands ready to support this project with our full range of facilitation services and ecosystem development initiatives,” he said in a statement here today.

The MOU was signed between Invest Negeri Sembilan chief operating officer Datuk Najmuddin Sharif Sarimon, Hunan Yuneng Deputy CEO Liang Kai and SPD Tech Valley CEO Ten Wee Seong, witnessed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Sikh Shamsul said Hunan Yuneng’s technical expertise, combined with strong local partnerships, strongly positions Malaysia to enhance its role in the global clean energy value chain.

Meanwhile, Liang noted that Malaysia has successfully drawn a growing cluster of Chinese enterprises across the new energy battery industry to establish operations in the country. He said the forthcoming Malaysian facility will serve as Hunan Yuneng’s strategic springboard for expanding throughout South-east Asia.

“Hunan Yuneng’s participation will materially strengthen Malaysia’s new energy battery ecosystem, elevating the nation’s position as a comprehensive industry hub in the region,” he said. — Bernama