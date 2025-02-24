KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-morning, easing by 0.48 per cent due to continued selling in selected heavyweight stocks.

The list of laggards was led by Petronas Chemicals, which dropped by 7.24 per cent or 30 sen to RM3.84, dragging the composite index down by 4.08 points.

At 11 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 7.68 points to 1,583.35 from Friday’s close of 1,591.03.

The benchmark index opened 4.64 points easier at 1,586.39.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 633 to 181, while 407 stocks were unchanged, 1,132 untraded, and 10 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.26 billion shares worth RM738.99 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB added two sen each to RM10.52 and RM8.38, respectively.

Public Bank slipped two sen to RM4.48 and Tenaga Nasional declined 22 sen to RM13.76, while IHH Healthcare was flat at RM7.26.

Among the active stocks, Ingenieur Gudang and Harvest Miracle Capital were flat at five sen and 13 sen, respectively, while RGB International and MY E.G. Services declined two sen to 42.5 sen and RM1.02, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index weakened 77.75 points to 11,913.92, the FBMT 100 Index shaved 71.77 points to 11,653.46, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 107.89 points to 11,609.02, the FBM 70 Index dipped 166.58 points to 17,238.28 and the FBM ACE Index erased 59.69 points to 4,861.29.

By sector, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 3.32 points to 161.73 and the Energy Index lost 9.88 points to 775.88.

Conversely, the Financial Services Index improved 1.48 points to 19,319.52, and the Plantation Index increased 55.73 points to 7,514.05. — Bernama