KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has clarified that the decommissioning of the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) will only affect the section that runs through Lawas, Limbang, Miri and Bintulu in Sarawak.

In a statement yesterday, Petronas said the remaining part of SSGP will continue operating normally and the decision was made following a thorough review of the viability of this specific section of the SSGP.

It emphasised that this review took into account the ongoing challenges posed by worsening environmental factors that have emerged over the years and continue to escalate, impacting the integrity and safety of the surrounding area.

Petronas said it would like to assure its customers that the partial cessation would not affect its commitment to ensure a reliable energy supply and fulfil its contractual obligations.

“Petronas remains committed to investing in Sabah and Sarawak through the development of value-added oil, gas and energy-related projects in both states,” it added.

On January 29, the national oil and gas company announced that it is looking at decommissioning activities of matured assets in the country’s upstream operations, including the SSGP.

In its Activity Outlook for 2025-2027 report, Petronas said the process also involves assessing unused assets for potential repurposing. — Bernama