KUCHING, Dec 12 — Sarawak is set to attract over RM7 billion in investments from China through solar glass, construction materials, and renewable energy projects, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the state government is dedicated to fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem as well as to nurturing and supporting local entrepreneurs in their endeavours.

“At this juncture, I would like to say that Sarawak is among the investment destinations of choice among foreign investors as can be seen from the possibility of more investment from China after the recent mission led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“I understand it was a fruitful trip with meetings and visits that potentially will bring in more than RM7 billion worth of investments. Among the potential projects include solar glass, construction materials, and renewable energy projects.

“If these projects materialise, it can create business and employment opportunities for local SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and the local community,” he said in a speech read by Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi during the Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) 73rd Gala Dinner here last night.

Abang Johari reaffirmed Sarawak’s focus on economic diversification for 2024 through modernisation of agriculture, infrastructure development, and the enhancement of tourism and human capital sectors as cornerstones for long-term prosperity.

“In our quest for balanced development, we are accelerating rural transformation through infrastructure improvements that will open up new avenues for economic activity, creating jobs, and stimulating growth across the state,” he said.

He stressed the importance of sound fiscal management, ensuring that revenue strategies support reinvestment in key sectors and infrastructure projects to benefit all Sarawakians.

To bolster the competitiveness of Sarawak’s SMEs on the global stage, the state government has allocated RM39.7 million in funding for 2025.

This funding will support programmes in development and training, credit schemes, digitalisation, promotion, marketing, product development, and incubator initiatives.

Among those present were SCCI president Datuk Seri Abang Abdul Karim Openg, Sarawak Entrepreneur of the Year Awards (EOYS) chairman Datuk Philip Ting Ding Ing, and organising chairperson Angie Kueh. — The Borneo Post