RIO DE JANEIRO (Brazil), Nov 18 — Malaysia is poised to become a regional industrial gateway following its collaborations with Brazil in the semiconductor sector, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“By leveraging our ASEAN chairmanship, we can position the region as a global hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing, benefiting not only Malaysia and Brazil but all ASEAN member states,” he said during the Malaysia-Brazil semiconductor industry meeting here, today.

In his opening remarks, he said the meeting was not only a platform to showcase Malaysia’s strengths but also an opportunity to forge meaningful partnerships.

Also present were MIMOS Bhd’s chief executive officer (CEO), Dr Saat Shukri Embong; Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association president, Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai; Brazilian Association of the Electrical and Electronic Industry president, Dr Humberto Barbato and the Brazilian Association of the Semiconductor Industry president, Rogério Nunes.

Tengku Zafrul said Malaysia aims to attract RM500 billion in investments by 2030 and establish 10 local semiconductor industry champions with revenues exceeding RM1 billion each.

These targets, including the training and upskilling of 60,000 engineers, are part of the National Semiconductor Strategy.

During the meeting, Tengku Zafrul also witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoU) involving the semiconductor industries of Malaysia and Brazil.

The first MoU was inked by Saat and Eldorado Institute CEO, Roberto Soboll, while the second MoU was signed by Wong and Barbato.

Malaysia has a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem that spans front-end and back-end activities.

The country is currently the sixth largest semiconductor exporter globally, with over US$85 billion worth of semiconductor exports.

Malaysia’s semiconductor ecosystem includes global giants such as Intel, Infineon, Micron, and Texas Instruments, as well as homegrown champions like Carsem and Inari.

These players have turned Malaysia into a trusted hub for various industries, ranging from automotive to medical devices. — Bernama