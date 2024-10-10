SINGAPORE, Oct 10 — Oil prices rose in early Asian trade today on concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East, with Israel planning to strike oil-producer Iran, and on spikes in fuel demand as a major storm barrelled into Florida.

Brent crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to US$76.95 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures was up 35 cents, also 0.5 per cent, at US$73.59 a barrel at 0034 GMT.

The world’s largest oil producer and consumer has been hit by a second major storm, Hurricane Milton, which made landfall on Florida’s west coast, spawning tornadoes and threatening surges of seawater.

The storm has already driven up demand for gasoline in the state, with about a quarter of fuel stations selling out of supplies, which has helped support crude prices.

Further underpinning prices, investors remained wary of a potential escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran, with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant promising an Israeli strike against Iran would be “lethal, precise and surprising”.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel’s plans concerning Iran in a 30-minute call yesterday that the White House described as “direct and very productive”.

Even with threats to the oil-producing Middle Eastern region top of mind, weak demand continues to underpin the fundamental outlook. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday downgraded its demand forecast for 2025 on weakening economic activity in China and North America.

EIA data yesterday showed crude inventories jumped by 5.8 million barrels to 422.7 million barrels last week. That was a bigger build than analysts polled by Reuters had expected, but much lower than estimated on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute industry group. — Reuters