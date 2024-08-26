KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Malaysian ringgit is expected to continue its upward trajectory through 2024, bolstered by both global and domestic factors.

According to the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER), the ringgit’s recent gains against the US dollar are likely to persist, driven in part by the anticipated US Federal Reserve rate cuts, which could narrow the interest rate gap between the two countries.

Mounting recession concerns in the US, following disappointing July employment data, have fuelled expectations for a Fed rate cut in September. The US unemployment rate has climbed for the fourth consecutive month to 4.3 per cent, its highest since September 2021, up from a 50-year low of 3.4 per cent in April 2023. Nonfarm payrolls in July increased by just 114,000 jobs, significantly below the past year’s monthly average of 215,000, while the average workweek slightly decreased from 34.3 hours in June to 34.2 hours in July.

As a result, market sentiment has shifted towards a probable 50 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Fed in both September and November. This could bring the federal funds rate down from the current 5.25-5.50 per cent range, with a cumulative 100 bps cut in 2024 potentially narrowing the interest rate differential between the US and Malaysia to 125-150 bps. Such a move would likely benefit the ringgit, as investors seek to diversify their portfolios for better returns.

Domestically, the ringgit is supported by Malaysia’s strong economic fundamentals. Fiscal reforms aimed at reducing the budget deficit, alongside projected GDP growth exceeding 5 per cent in 2024, are key factors.

Additionally, strong foreign direct investment, the repatriation of funds from government-linked companies, and a sustained current account surplus driven by robust exports in electronics, tourism, and services further enhance the ringgit’s outlook.

Foreign investment in Malaysia’s equity and bond markets is also contributing to the ringgit’s strength. After a RM823.6 million outflow earlier in the year, the equities market saw a rebound with an RM1.3 billion inflow in July. The bond market attracted foreign inflows totalling RM874.6 million in the first half of 2024, adding further momentum to the currency’s appreciation.

Despite its recent rise, the ringgit remains undervalued, with indicators suggesting a fair value between 3.90 and 4.20 against the US dollar. By year-end, the ringgit could reach 4.20-4.25, although the ongoing strength of the US dollar may keep the average exchange rate around 4.60-4.64.