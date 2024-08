KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The ringgit maintained its uptrend, climbing to the 4.37 level against the US dollar at today’s close as the greenback remained weak ahead of a key speech by the US Federal Reserve chairman at the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week.

At 6pm, the ringgit strengthened to 4.3780/3850 against the US dollar compared with 4.3805/3850 at the close yesterday. — Bernama