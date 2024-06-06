KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Securities Industry Development Corporation (SIDC) has introduced new initiatives under the Industry Competency Framework (ICF) to address the growing demand for sustainable and responsible investments (SRIs) and shariah-compliant products and services.

In a statement today, SIDC said there will be two new competencies covering the fundamental components of sustainable and responsible investment products, and their analysis.

The statement said the third competency relates to shariah advisory, to equip capital market professionals with skills and knowledge to engage in activities related to Islamic capital market products and services.

The statement also said updates have been made to ensure a holistic understanding of Islamic capital market regulations and products.

The new competencies are designed to meet the needs of the evolving landscape in the capital market and are pivotal in guiding professionals in the industry to grow and enhance their skills.

“The ICF details professionals’ knowledge, skills and attributes (behavioural) for capital market activities. This includes activities which deal with securities and derivatives, fund management, corporate and investment advice, financial planning and private retirement schemes.

“There are now 61 titles, covering 149 job roles under the framework,” SIDC said.

Chief executive officer Tengku Zarina Tengku Chik said as SIDC navigates a constant change in today’s capital market and competitive market environment, the ICF will help professionals to be future-ready and will equip them with the right skills.

“The new competencies will allow organisations to identify capacity-building gaps in their workforce so they could strategise and plan to grow their organisations,” she added.

The ICF is accessible via the competency management system, an online industry-wide utility platform that facilitates continuous professional development of the capital market industry. — Bernama