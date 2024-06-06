BEIJING, June 6 — China never makes use of subsidies for electric vehicles that have been prohibited by the World Trade Organization, a spokesperson for its foreign ministry said today.

Chinese companies are producing waves of low-priced EVs that some worry could harm big US automakers, some of which have focused recently on big gasoline-powered sports utility vehicles.

“China’s new energy products, including electric vehicles, are widely popular in the international market,” Mao Ning, the spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.

“They are the result of the combined effects of comparative advantages and market laws.” — Reuters

