TOKYO, May 28 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today, extending gains from the previous session as investors sought fresh cues and waited for the US market to reopen after a holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.13 per cent, or 52.36 points, to 38,952.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.16 per cent, or 4.45 points, to 2,770.81.

The dollar stood at ¥156.84 (RM4.69), nearly flat from ¥156.82 yesterday during European trade.

Tokyo investors were sitting on their hands due to a lack of fresh incentives after the US market closed for a holiday yesterday, analysts said.

But in early trade, “the Tokyo market was seen as buoyant after a solid performance”, brokerage house Monex said.

Globally, investors will look to the Friday release of the US personal consumption expenditures index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation.

Investors will also monitor the second day of a two-day symposium hosted by the Bank of Japan, which will feature a panel discussion including senior monetary policymakers from Japan and the United States.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group rose 0.34 per cent to ¥8,638. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 0.22 per cent to ¥40,920.

Energy developer Inpex rose 1.19 per cent to ¥2,417. Toyota eased 0.38 per cent to ¥3,437, and Sony Group fell 0.12 per cent to ¥12,540.

Semiconductor firm Tokyo Electron lost 0.98 per cent to ¥35,280. ― AFP