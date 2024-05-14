KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 ― The barometer index rose 0.21 per cent at midafternoon supported by buying interest in YTL Corporation, YTL Power, Petronas Chemicals and Maxis.

These counters contributed 5.66 points to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI).

At 3pm, the FBM KLCI gained 3.43 points to 1,606.34 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,602.91.

The barometer index opened 1.04 points lower at 1,601.62.

Gainers was ahead of decliners 556 to 513, while 482 counters were unchanged, 794 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 3.29 billion units worth RM1.95 billion.

Among the heavyweights, YTL counters rally continues, with YTL Corporation earned 13 sen to RM3.52 and YTL Power was 11 sen better at RM5.03, while Petronas Chemicals was nine sen better at RM6.98 and Maxis improved four sen to RM3.65.

Maybank was flat at RM9.87, Public Bank reduced one sen to RM4.17 and CIMB inched up one sen at RM6.81.

As for the actives, MMAG share added half-a-sen to 38 sen while its warrant was half-a-sen easier at 15 sen, ACE-market debutante, Farm Price rose 17 sen to 41 sen and PDZ improved half-a-sen to four sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index put on 23.17 points to 12,141.47, the FBMT 100 Index grew 20.23 points to 11,744.20, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index accumulated 22.79 points to 12,331.75.

The FBM 70 Index added 9.44 points to 17,051.44, while the FBM ACE Index climbed 44.35 points to 5,311.84.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.73 of-a-point to 193.39, the Plantation Index inched up 13.81 points to 7,437.98, the Energy Index rose 5.48 points to 983.33.

But, the Financial Services Index erased 9.28 points to 17,546.36. ― Bernama