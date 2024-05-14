KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 -- Bursa Malaysia closed higher today, driven by increased daily trading volume indicating rising interest in Malaysian equities, particularly from foreign buyers, a dealer said.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.97 points to 1,605.88, compared to yesterday’s close of 1,602.91.

The benchmark index opened 1.04 points lower at 1,601.62 and moved between 1,601.44 and 1,607.42 throughout the session.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 592 to 527 across the broader market, with 520 counters unchanged, 706 untraded, and nine others suspended. — Bernama

