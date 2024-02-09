KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Bursa Malaysia ended on a flat note in a quiet market ahead of the Chinese New Year’s long weekend.

At 5.00 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was flat, just 0.08 of-a-point lower at 1,512.28 from from yesterday’s close of 1,512.36.

The market is closed on Monday (Feb 12) for the Chinese New Year public holiday.

The barometer index opened 1.46 points higher at 1,513.82, and moved between 1,509.56 and 1,514.72 throughout the day.

Gainers trounced losers 530 to 313 on the broader market, while 445 counters were unchanged, 999 untraded and 11 others suspended. — Bernama