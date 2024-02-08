SEOUL, Feb 8 — South Korean prosecutors will appeal a court decision to clear Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee of charges including accounting fraud and stock manipulation in a case related to a 2015 merger of affiliates, court records showedtoday.

The Seoul Central District Court cleared Lee, 55, and other former executives of all prosecutors’ charges alleging they had engineered a merger between two Samsung affiliates — Samsung C&T 028260.KS and Cheil Industries — in a way that rode roughshod over the interests of minority shareholders.

Samsung did not have an immediate comment. — Reuters

