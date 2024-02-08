Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 ― Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger hit back at activist investors yesterday with a slew of announcements, including a splashy investment in Fortnite maker Epic Games and plans to launch an ESPN streaming service in 2025.

Iger revealed the plans after Disney's board of directors authorised a US$3 billion (RM14.3 billion) share repurchase program for the current fiscal year, and declared a dividend of 45 cents a share, a 50 per cent increase from the dividend paid in January.

Together they helped drive up Disney's stock nearly 7 per cent to US$106.05 in after-hours trading.

Iger said Disney would take a US$1.5 billion stake in Epic Games. The two companies would work together to create a “huge Disney universe” where consumers can interact with characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Avatar, he said.

“This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion,” Iger said in a statement.

The partnership signals another attempt at interactive entertainment for Disney, which in 2016 shut down its Disney Interactive Studios, publisher of the toys-come-to-life game series “Infinity,” and announced it would instead license its characters to outside game companies.

Iger also offered details about the long-anticipated streaming launch of the flagship ESPN sports network, which would be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu, and integrate features such as ESPN Bet, fantasy sports and e-commerce. He said it is likely to launch in August 2025.

A day earlier, Disney announced it would form a joint venture with Fox and Warner Bros Discovery to launch a streaming sports service that would combine their broad portfolios of professional and collegiate sports rights as well as their networks, including ESPN, Fox Sports 1 and TNT,

“We believe there are a number of sports fans out there that want to watch sports on television, but didn't want to sign up to the big cable and satellite bundle,” Iger said on a post-earnings conference call.

Disney posted earnings of US$1.22 per share, excluding certain items, ahead of analysts' consensus forecast of 99 cents per share for October through December.

Quarterly revenue was comparable to a year ago, at US$23.5 billion, but short of projections of US$23.6 billion.

Disney said it cut US$500 million in costs across its business during the quarter, and that it remains on track to meet or exceed US$7.5 billion in savings by the end of the current fiscal year.

The company is under pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, who is seeking Netflix-like profit for its streaming business, better performance of its movies at the box office, and more details about its plans to make ESPN a dominant digital platform.

“Just one year ago, we outlined an ambitious plan to return the Walt Disney Company to a period of sustained growth and shareholder value creation,” Iger said in a statement. “Our strong performance this past quarter demonstrates we have turned the corner and entered a new era of growth for our company.”

The company's Experiences unit, which includes its theme parks and consumer products, posted record revenue, operating income and operating margins.

Disney reaffirmed guidance that its streaming business would reach profitability by September. It reduced streaming operating losses to US$138 million in the quarter, a dramatic improvement over a year ago, when it lost nearly US$1 billion. The average monthly revenue per Disney+ user, outside of India, rose 14 cents.

The Disney+ streaming service shed 1.3 million subscribers, nearly double the loss of 700,000 that analysts forecast, after an October price increase.

The company forecast it would gain 5.5 million to 6 million Disney+ subscribers in its second quarter, with positive momentum in per-user revenue.

The Entertainment unit's streaming business, which also includes Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar in India, reported revenue of US$5.5 billion, just above forecasts, and marking a 15 per cent improvement from a year ago.

Overall revenue for the Entertainment segment, which encompasses Disney's traditional TV business, streaming and film, dropped 7 per cent from a year earlier to US$9.98 billion.

The results were dragged down by lower ad revenue at ABC and lower fees from the continued losses of cable subscribers, partially offset by reduced programming costs associated with the Hollywood strikes. The weak box office performance of The Marvels and Wish dragged content sales and licensing to a loss.

Disney's sports division, which includes ESPN, the ESPN+ streaming service and Star in India, reported an operating loss of $103 million from a deepening loss at Star in India.

Theme park results were buoyed by the opening of the World of Frozen attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland and Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort. Higher attendance at those parks helped offset a drop at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The unit reported revenue of US$9.1 billion and operating income of US$3.1 billion. ― Reuters