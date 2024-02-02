KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM34.77 billion from RM38.25 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds fell to RM29.58 billion from RM31.67 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two Qard tenders as well as two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for one- and three-month tenors.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM34.8 billion conventional money market tender and a RM29.6 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for three-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 2.99 per cent as of January 31. — Bernama

