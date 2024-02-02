WASHINGTON, Feb 2 — US shipping industry stakeholders told the Transportation Department they “expected increased congestion at some US container ports in the next four to six weeks as shippers re-route cargo to avoid the Red Sea,” the department said today.

The stakeholders shared their concerns during a call with the department’s Office of Multimodal Freight yesterday, the department said. The call focused on supply chain issues stemming from the situation in the Red Sea, where attacks by Yemen’s Houthis have disrupted shipping. — Reuters

