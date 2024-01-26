KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP) has appointed Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad as group chief operating officer effective Jan 1, 2024.

Mohd Haris will oversee Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands’ upstream operations and will also continue to serve as Sime Darby Oils managing director, where he will lead marketing expansion efforts and revenue growth.

“This appointment signals Sime Darby Plantation’s readiness for the future. Building on the achievements of the past, Mohd Haris’ leadership will be instrumental in navigating our business through the opportunities and challenges we face as an organisation with a global footprint,” said SDP group managing director Datuk Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha in a statement today.

In addition to his main responsibilities, Mohd Haris will also spearhead the group’s key corporate exercises, said SDP.

Mohamad Helmy said SDP has also established an Operations Leadership Team (OLT) effective Feb 1, to be chaired by Mohd Haris, which will be instrumental in ensuring seamless alignment and coordination of the group’s strategic efforts.

“The OLT will consist of the three chief executive officers responsible for our upstream operations, the chief operating officer of Sime Darby Oils, and the chief research and development officer,” he added. — Bernama