KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued two unusual market activity (UMA) queries to Widad Group Bhd and Tanco Holdings Bhd, respectively, on the sharp fall in the share prices of both companies today.

At the close, Widad shares dipped 61.22 per cent or 30 sen to 19 sen from 49 sen at yesterday’s close, with 190.34 million shares traded.

Meanwhile, Tanco shares dropped 22.14 per cent or 14.5 sen to 51 sen from Wednesday’s close of 65.5 sen, with 66.59 million shares changing hands.

“Investors are advised to take note of the companies’ replies to the above UMA query which will be posted on Bursa Malaysia’s website under the company announcements,” the exchange said in the filing today.

Advertisement

Widad Group is an investment holding company which is principally involved in construction activities and integrated facilities management services, according to its official website.

Tanco is principally involved in property development and businesses related to tourism, leisure and entertainment. — Bernama

Advertisement