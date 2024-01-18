KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed in the red at mid-afternoon, with selling pressure seen across the board, led by YTL-related companies.

YTL Power International Bhd and YTL Corporation Bhd dragged down the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) by a combined 6.20 points.

At 3pm, the FBM KLCI fell 11.23 points to 1,479.98 from yesterday's close of 1,491.21.

The composite index opened 2.72 points lower at 1,488.49.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 976 to 150, while 297 counters were unchanged, 829 untraded and 16 suspended

Turnover stood at 4.42 billion units worth RM2.21 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank shed four sen to RM9.01, Public Bank eased three sen to RM4.32, CIMB slipped nine sen to RM5.94, Tenaga Nasional fell 14 sen RM10.30, while Petronas Chemicals gained seven sen at RM6.83.

Of the actives, Artroniq dropped 27 sen to 22.5 sen, Widad declined 30 sen to 19 sen, Minetech Resources eased one sen to 16 sen, Leform shed 1.5 sen to 16 sen and Fitters Diversified slid half-a-sen to five sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 112.35 points to 10,990.46, the FBM 70 Index dropped 167.47 points to 14,876.29, the FBMT 100 Index declined 90.87 points to 10,669.93, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 98.84 points to 11,092.22 and the FBM ACE Index lost 311.97 points to 4,735.80.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined by 96.72 points to 16,538.41, the Property Index shed 15.87 points to 872.49, the Plantation Index eased 37.75 points to 7,134.82, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.25 points easier at 172.11 and the Energy Index was 12.49 points lower to 837.44. ― Bernama