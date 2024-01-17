KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — PowerChina’s subsidiary China Hydropower (Malaysia) Co Ltd and Semarak Renewable Energy Sdn Bhd have signed a RM1.883 billion deal involving a green hydrogen project in Perak.

The project encompasses green hydrogen production and storage through floating photovoltaic power generation.

PowerChina’s Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters deputy general manager Ye Haoliang said the project is aligned with the “ecological priority and green development” direction.

The initiative involves the secondary development and utilisation of an abandoned tin ore lake, marking a significant contribution to Malaysia’s green and low-carbon transformation, he said in a joint statement today.

The statement said the project will focus on designing, procuring, and constructing floating photovoltaics, hydrogen production units, and hydrogen storage units.

It is set to become Malaysia’s first large-scale green hydrogen production project utilising floating photovoltaic power generation.

The engineering, procurement and construction contract was signed recently by Ye and Semarak chairman Mohammad Shahil Ishak.

PowerChina, leveraging its strengths in the new energy sector, has pledged to expedite the project’s planning and construction, emphasising its commitment to aiding Semarak in becoming a pioneer in Malaysia’s green hydrogen industry.

Since entering the Malaysian market in 1993, PowerChina has successfully undertaken over 150 projects with a total contract value exceeding US$7 billion (RM33 billion). — Bernama