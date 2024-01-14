IPOH, Jan 14 — The National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) has channelled micro-financing worth RM604,659,200 to entrepreneurs in the state, since its establishment in 1998 until December last year.

Its chairman Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid said that the funding has benefited 39,530 entrepreneurs, through its 17 branches statewide.

He said that the funding not only allows entrepreneurs to start a business but also helps them develop their enterprise to a higher level.

“Last year, in Ipoh alone, Tekun channelled funding, amounting to RM13,432,000, to 464 entrepreneurs to improve their economic status.

“A total of RM71,947,000 has been channelled to 2,251 individuals in Perak in 2023, and we will continue to commit to helping entrepreneurs in this state develop their businesses, not only with financing assistance but also with advisory services and business networks,” he said in a press conference, here today.

Earlier, he visited 10 entrepreneurs’ premises in Pasar Besar, Ipoh, which was also attended by Tekun chief executive officer, Datuk Adam Abdul Ghani.

Abdullah Sani added that Tekun Nasional’s non-performing loan (NPL) rate is still under control, but asked entrepreneurs who are having trouble making repayments to come and discuss to find a solution.

“Last year, the rate of (NPL) was 12 per cent and this year we are targeting a drop to single digits, as suggested by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Thus, Tekun has been proactive in intensifying efforts to recover loans to help more entrepreneurs, and we are confident that it can be achieved,” he said.

He said that Tekun Nasional not only provides financing for entrepreneurs but the repayment policy and method it implements educates entrepreneurs in managing expenses. — Bernama