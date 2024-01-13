KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Bursa Malaysia is expected to trade on a cautious note next week given the major change in the macro situation following the United States’ (US) higher-than-expected inflation print, which would push back the interest rate cut expectation.

Rakuten Trade equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng expects the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to stay in consolidation mode next week until more clarity surfaces.

“Our market under-performed last year, so this year it will play catch-up. Hence, the chance to perform better is there but we have to look at the US interest rate,” he told Bernama.

“With the higher-than-expected US inflation in December, economists predict that the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates in March, with many anticipating the central bank to postpone such a move until its May meeting,” he added.

From a technical perspective, Thong said the FBM KLCI had retraced after surpassing the 1,500-resistance level on Tuesday, and despite the inability to hold above 1,500 and the emergence of two consecutive black candles thereafter, this is a healthy correction for a more sustainable uptrend.

“As such, we expect the benchmark index to move sideways with an upward bias within the 1,475-1,495 range for next week with immediate support at 1,475 followed by 1,465,” he added.

For the week just ended, the FBM KLCI traded mostly higher. It reached almost a one-year high and breached the 1,500 level on Tuesday as investors closely monitored the US consumer price index data on Thursday.

The FBM KLCI was also supported by brisk buying in selected heavyweights.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the barometer index inched down 0.27 of-a-point to end the week at 1,487.34 versus 1,487.61 previously.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 16.84 points to 11,248.98, the FBM 70 Index surged 103.94 points to 15,163.81, the FBM Emas Index gained 19.63 points to 11,116.85, the FBMT 100 Index was 17.51 points higher at 10,761.88, while the FBM ACE Index fell 56.84 points to 5,381.43.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index rose 25.89 points to 865.71, the Plantation Index rose 71.01 points to 7,101.93, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.14 points to 175.85, and the Financial Services Index trimmed 32.29 points to 16,550.04.

Weekly turnover improved to 27.09 billion units worth RM16.66 billion versus 23.54 billion units worth RM12.68 billion in the preceding week.

The Main Market volume expanded to 18.34 billion shares worth RM14.83 billion from 15.41 billion shares worth RM11.11 billion in the previous week.

Warrants turnover advanced to 3.85 billion units valued at RM474.42 million from 2.93 billion units valued at RM337.98 million last week.

The ACE Market volume declined to 4.86 billion shares worth RM1.35 billion compared with 5.09 billion shares worth RM1.22 billion previously.