KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Penang has remained the top exporter for November 2023 in the country with a 29.0 per cent share, followed by Johor (22.6 per cent), Selangor (16.9 per cent), Sarawak (8.3 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (5.7 per cent), said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

However, Penang’s exports for the month recorded a decrease of RM5.4 billion, said chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He said other states that recorded lower exports were Selangor (-RM2.4 billion), Sarawak (-RM1.6 billion), Terengganu (-RM869.1 million), Melaka (-RM755.1 million), Labuan (-RM704.8 million), Pahang (-RM308.0 million), Negeri Sembilan (-RM164.2 million), Perlis (-RM29.9 million) and Kuala Lumpur (-RM9.9 million).

Conversely, exports grew in Johor by RM3.0 billion, Kedah (RM929.2 million), Perak (RM540.8 million), Sabah (RM472.3 million) and Kelantan (RM18.6 million), he said in a statement today.

According to the department’s Export-Import Statistics by State November 2023 report, Malaysia’s total trade for November 2023 amounted to RM231.8 billion, with exports and imports recorded at RM122.1 billion and RM109.7 billion, respectively.

The country’s exports eased by RM7.6 billion (-5.9 per cent) compared with the same month a year ago.

Meanwhile, looking at the performance of imports by state, Mohd Uzir said imports grew RM1.8 billion (1.7 per cent) as compared to the same month in 2022.

“The increase in imports was attributed to the higher imports in most states such as Kuala Lumpur (RM2.7 billion), Negeri Sembilan (RM1.4 billion), Pahang (RM1.1 billion), Sabah (RM514.3 million), Selangor (RM492.7 million), Johor (RM197.1 million), Melaka (RM114.4 million) and Terengganu (RM109.4 million).

“However, imports decreased in Penang by RM3.9 billion, Labuan (-RM280.2 million), Kedah (-RM78.8 million), Sarawak (-RM60.9 million), Kelantan (-RM43.0 million), Perak (-RM15.9 million) and Perlis (-RM6.2 million),” he said.

Selangor continued to dominate Malaysia’s imports with a share of 26.5 per cent, followed by Johor (20.6 per cent), Penang (20.4 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (9.4 per cent) and Kedah (5.6 per cent), he said. — Bernama