KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM43.51 billion in the conventional system and RM25.97 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct two conventional money market tenders, comprising a RM1 billion tender for seven days and a RM500 million tender for 14 days.

It will also call for a RM900 million Qard tender for seven days and two RM1 billion reverse repo tenders, each one for 31 days and 91 days, respectively.

BNM also announced the impending issuance of a RM2.0 billion Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic (BNIBI) tender on Dec 28 for 32 days.

The central bank also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities of one- and three-month tenors.

At 4pm, it will conduct a conventional overnight tender of up to RM44.0 billion and RM25.1 billion for a Murabahah overnight tender. — Bernama

