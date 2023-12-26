KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Foreign investors remained net buyers of domestic equities on Bursa Malaysia for the second consecutive week at RM112.3 million, said MIDF Research.

In its Fund Flow Report, the research firm said there were net foreign inflows every trading day last week except on Monday.

“Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday at -RM26.5 million. The stocks which saw the most outflows on this day were Public Bank (-RM37.2 million), RHB Bank (-RM27.4 million), and Gamuda (-RM14.0 million),” it said.

For the week ended Dec 26, 2023, the top three sectors with the highest net foreign inflows were financial services (RM202.0 million), technology (RM23.3 million), and property (RM18.3 million).

Meanwhile, the top three sectors with the highest net foreign outflows were healthcare (-RM69.4 million), consumer products and services (-RM40.7 million) and utilities (-RM28.2 million), the research house said.

At the same time, local institutions switched to being net sellers at -RM106.7 million after two consecutive weeks of net buying.

“The sector that recorded the highest net outflows by this investor group was financial services (-RM384.3 million,” said MIDF Research.

Local retailers continued to be net sellers of domestic equities for the second consecutive week, but the amount was significantly more moderate at -RM5.6 million, compared to -RM225.5 million in the previous week.

“In terms of participation, there were marginal increases in average daily trading volume (ADTV) among local retailers (+0.9 per cent), and local institutions (+0.4 per cent), but a decline among foreign investors (-29.0 per cent),” it added. — Bernama