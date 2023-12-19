KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM35.45 billion from RM36.67 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds decreased to RM30.53 billion from RM32.33 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for a conventional money market tender, one reverse repo tender and a Qard tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM35.40 billion conventional money market tender and a RM30.50 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Dec 18. — Bernama

