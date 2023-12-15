KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Bursa Malaysia remained stronger at mid-afternoon today supported by buying activities on selected banking counters.

Banking heavyweights Public Bank added one sen to RM4.31, CIMB rose five sen to RM5.86 and Hong Leong Bank accumulated 12 sen to RM19.50.

At 3 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 5.17 points to 1,461.43 from 1,456.26 recorded at yesterday’s close.

The index barometer opened 0.31 of a point weaker at 1,455.95.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 426 to 423 while 444 counters were unchanged, 1,045 untraded and 45 were suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.55 billion shares worth RM1.59 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and TNB lost one sen each to RM9.04 and RM9.96 respectively while Petronas Chemicals was seven sen better at RM7.22 and IHH added two sen to RM5.98.

Of the actives, Minetech added two sen to 11.5 sen, Sarawak Consolidated improved 1.5 sen at 84.5 sen and Widad inched up one sen to 47 sen but Top Glove was one sen easier at 90 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased by 31.86 points to 10,819.53, the FBMT 100 Index added 32.20 points to 10,487.17 and the FBM 70 Index rose 23.04 points to 14,419.67.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 32.73 points to 10,937.57 and the FBM ACE Index edged up 20.46 points to 5,159.78.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved by 52.41 points to 16,482.46, the Energy Index accumulated 9.96 points to 814.19 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.68 of-a-point to 172.410

The Plantation Index was 22.90 points lower at 7,023.74. ― Bernama