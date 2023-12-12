KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 —Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system narrowed to RM26.68 billion from RM28.66 billion this morning, while the liquidity in Islamic funds widened to RM31.18 billion from RM28.58 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for a conventional money market tender, two qard tenders, two reverse repo tenders, as well as Bank Negara Interbank Bills (BNIB).

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for one- and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM26.70 billion conventional money market tender and a RM31.20 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Dec 11. — Bernama

