KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning after opening moderately higher, as investors await the United States (US) inflation data and the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later this week.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.17 of-a-point to 1,446.22 from yesterday's closing of 1,446.39.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.27 of-a-point easier at 1,446.12.

The market breadth was slightly negative with 342 decliners versus 337 gainers, while 370 counters were unchanged, 1,282 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.40 billion units valued at RM760.69 million.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd said despite yesterday’s gains, the market is expected to remain choppy ahead of the US inflation data and the FOMC meeting.

“The absence of fresh catalysts will also keep the bulls at bay. Technically, we expect the FBMKLCI Index to range between 1,440 points and 1,455 points today, with supports at 1,440 points and 1,430 points,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank edged up two sen to RM9.07, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.26, CIMB was flat at RM5.78 and Petronas Chemicals erased five sen to RM7.12.

Of the actives, Sarawak Consolidated was 3.5 sen lower at 77 sen and Dagang Nexchange lost one sen to 39.5 sen, while Handal Energy added half-a-sen to 13.5 sen and YTL Corporation perked two sen to RM1.89.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased by 5.23 points to 10,684.53, the FBMT 100 Index added 4.25 points to 10,351.91, the FBM 70 Index jumped 29.65 points to 14,119.89 and the FBM ACE Index rose 12.69 points to 5,121.85, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 5.62 points to 10,767.54.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index firmed 14.95 points to 16,379.30, the Plantation Index was 4.75 points better at 6,982.55, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.04 of-a-point to 170.73 and the Energy Index added 5.40 points to 798.29. ― Bernama