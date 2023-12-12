KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Trading on Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of global economic data this week.

At 3.02pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.60 points to 1,445.79 from yesterday's closing of 1,446.39, after opening 0.27 of-a-point easier at 1,446.12.

Losers led gainers 456 to 351, while 417 counters were unchanged, 1,107 counters untraded and 23 suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.21 billion shares worth RM1.42 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM9.06, Public Bank and CIMB were flat at RM4.25 and RM5.78, respectively, Petronas Chemicals was eight sen easier at RM7.09 and Tenaga was one sen lower at RM9.90.

Of the actives, Sarawak Consolidated lost three sen to 77.5 sen, YTL Corporation reduced one sen to RM1.86, Handal earned half-a-sen to 13.5 sen and Leform accumulated half-a-sen to 36.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased by 4.12 points to 10,683.42, the FBMT 100 Index added 1.01 points to 10,348.67 and the FBM 70 Index rose 24.42 points to 14,114.65, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 1.33 points to 10,771.83 and the FBM ACE Index erased 16.30 points to 5,092.86.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index firmed 4.52 points to 16,368.87, the Plantation Index was 5.75 points better at 6,983.55 and the Energy Index added 3.07 points to 795.96, while the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 0.37 of-a-point to 170.32. ― Bernama