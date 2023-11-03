KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cidols Sdn Bhd for a project on the derivatisation of glycerol into glycols and olefins.

In a statement today, MPOB said the MoU enabled it and Cidols to hold detailed discussions on future directions and joint partnerships for technical collaboration for the value-added glycerol technology development project.

“MPOB and Cidiols will jointly share technical expertise, technological know-how and market intelligence on oleochemical derivatives.

“Furthermore, the two entities will jointly explore potential research and commercial collaborations on bio-based chemicals such as glycol and alkenes/olefins and their derivatives,” it said.

Advertisement

MPOB director-general Datuk Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir said the collaboration signifies the potential of combining expertise from different sectors to create solutions that are commercially viable and environmentally sustainable.

“The conversion of glycerol into glycols and olefins is a significant step forward in addressing global demand for these essential chemicals.

“It adds value to a by-product of the palm oil industry and promotes a circular economy,” he said.

Advertisement

Ahmad Parveez said that Cidols’ commitment to innovation and sustainability aligned with the pressing need for environmentally responsible practices in today’s chemical manufacturing landscape.

“Cidols’ approach is an example of how innovation can lead to solutions that benefit both business and the planet.

“The company’s dedication to advancing ester molecule engineering and the production of high-value speciality esters has contributed significantly to Malaysia’s position on the global stage,” he added. — Bernama