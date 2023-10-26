KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Bursa Malaysia was marginally lower at mid-afternoon due to persistent selling in selected heavyweights, led by Nestle and Mr D.I.Y.

At 3.08pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.25 points to 1,442.26 from yesterday’s closing of 1,442.51.

On the broader market, decliners surpassed gainers 441 to 316 while 421 counters were unchanged, 1,196 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.21 billion units worth RM1.07 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Nestle shed RM1.60 to RM125, MR D.I.Y slid three sen to RM1.49, CIMB lost one sen to RM5.68, Maybank was flat at RM9.00 and Public Bank added two sen to RM4.18.

Of the actives, CSH Alliance and Meta Bright rose half-a-sen each to 6.5 sen and 26 sen respectively, Leform gained one sen to 25 sen, Kanger added 1.5 sen to 14 sen, while Widad eased one sen to 46.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 1.54 points to 10,639.86, the FBMT 100 Index inched up 0.56 of-a-point to 10,314.52, and the FBM 70 Index perked up 10.98 points to 14,029.44, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 8.62 points to 10,854.86, and the FBM ACE Index went down 10.63 points to 5,056.85.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.13 of-a-point to 172.25, the Plantation Index slipped 10.24 points to 6,872.34, the Energy Index dipped 3.64 points to 868.39, while the Utilities Index was 2.20 points higher at 1,102.23, and the Financial Services Index climbed 17.02 points to 16,253.20. — Bernama