KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 ― Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-afternoon, with the key index recouping earlier losses as bargain-hunting activities emerged in selected heavyweights, while the broader market remains weak.

At 3.14pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.55 of-a-point to 1.443.21 from yesterday’s closing of 1,442.66.

On the broader market, decliners trounced gainers 567 to 266, while 403 counters were unchanged, 1,121 untraded and nine others suspended.

Advertisement

Turnover stood at 2.57 billion units worth RM1.09 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank and CIMB gained three sen each to RM8.99, RM4.15 and RM5.61 respectively, while IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.95.

Petronas Chemicals trimmed two sen to RM7.28 and Tenaga slipped one sen to RM9.88.

Advertisement

Of the actives, PUC and Asdion inched up half-a-sen each to five sen and 8.5 sen respectively, Aldrich bagged 1.5 sen to 4.5 sen, while Saudee Group and Kanger were flat at three sen and 11.5 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 10.24 points to 10,631.2, the FBMT 100 Index eased 2.14 points to 10,312.14, the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 34.72 points to 10,874.84, the FBM 70 Index decreased 29.25 points to 13,986.25, and the FBM ACE Index went down 10.04 points to 5,095.86.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.98 points to 172.9 and the Plantation Index fell 19.94 points to 6,918.36.

However, the Financial Services Index rose 46.49 points to 16,187.78, and the Energy Index climbed 5.71 points to 880.4. ― Bernama