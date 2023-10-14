MARRAKECH, Oct 14 — China’s central bank chief said today that Beijing wants an increase in International Monetary Fund (IMF) quota resources to come with a realignment of the IMF’s shareholding to reflect countries’ economic weights and strengthen the voices of emerging markets and developing countries.

People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said in a statement to the IMF’s steering committee that China supports adding a third African chair to the IMF’s executive board, but added that this was separate from the quota realignment issue.

“China looks forward to a timely conclusion of the Sixteenth General Review of Quotas, with quota increase and realignment, in order to restore the IMF as a quota-based institution, reflect members’ relative weights in the global economy, and strengthen the voice and representation of emerging markets and developing countries,” Pan said. — Reuters

