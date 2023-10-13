KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The ringgit concluded the final session for the week on a weaker note against the US dollar, as the greenback strengthened against other currencies over the past 24 hours.

At 6pm, the local currency fell to 4.7260/7305 against the greenback from Thursday’s close of 4.7090/7140.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said many investors believe the United States interest rates might go even higher.

“The increase in the US consumer prices index made it more likely that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again this year.

“As a result, the US dollar has become stronger against other currencies in the last 24 hours,” he told Bernama.

Nevertheless, the ringgit was traded mostly higher versus a basket of major currencies.

It appreciated vis-à-vis the British pound to 5.7615/7670 from 5.7925/7987 at Thursday’s close and went up against the euro to 4.9760/9807 from 5.0005/0058, previously, but it declined against the yen to 3.1582/1615 from 3.1572/1614 at yesterday’s close.

At the same time, the local note was traded mixed against other Asian currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.4522/4559 from 3.4556/4598 yesterday and went up against the Thai baht to 12.9810/9995 from 12.9997/13.0207 previously.

It fell against the Indonesian rupiah at 301.3/301.7 from 299.9/300.4 at Thursday’s close and went down against the Philippines’ peso to 8.32/8.33 versus 8.31/8.32 previously. — Bernama