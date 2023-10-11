MARRAKECH (Morocco), Oct 11 — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said today she continued to expect the US economy would have a soft landing even though the attacks on Israel brought additional risks.

“I still see as the base case for the United States to be a so-called soft landing,” due to the resilience in the labour market and moderating wage pressure, Yellen told a briefing.

“Of course the situation in Israel causes additional concerns. I’m not saying soft landing is an absolutely sure thing. But I continue to think it’s the most likely path.” — Reuters

