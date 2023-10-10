KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Amanah Raya Berhad (AmanahRaya) has officially appointed former Attorney-General Tan Sri Idris Harun as its chairman, effective today.

AmanahRaya in a statement expressed confidence in Idrus Harun’s extensive legal expertise and excellence, which will elevate the government-owned company to a higher level.

Advertisement

It added that Idrus Harun earned an honours degree in Law from Universiti Malaya. He started his legal career as a Parliamentary Lawmaker at the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and became a Senior Assistant Registrar at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

"With over 42 years of legal experience, Idrus worked as Deputy Public Prosecutor in various departments, including the Royal Customs and Excise Department and the Prosecution Division in the AGC.

Advertisement

"He has previously served as the Terengganu Legal Advisor, senior federal counsel at the Election Commission (EC), and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), as well as a parliamentary lawmaker," said AmanahRaya.

The statement added that Idrus Harun was previously appointed as the AG in April 2006 and served as a judge of the Court of Appeals in September 2014, subsequently becoming a judge of the Federal Court in November 2018.

He was appointed as the AG in March 2020 and served in that role until his retirement last month. — Bernama

Advertisement