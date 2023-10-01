KUANTAN, Oct 1 — The Madani Women’s Carnival provides a platform for women to gain knowledge and acquire new skills that will help them to generate income, said the Senior Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

He said the free programme is one of the initiatives to empower women where participants are also exposed to ways to promote products online.

“Through this programme, women will get ideas to generate income... small programmes such as these, in my opinion, have not received enough attention, that’s why we want to highlight them so that more people can get the benefits,” he told reporters after opening the Pahang edition of the carnival, here, today.

The programme, which is organised for the second time after being held in Selangor, offers workshops in bead sewing, tree decoration and soap making, in addition to health screenings and Rahmah Sale.

Shamsul Iskandar said the programme was also held to promote the Malaysia Madani concept that highlights six core values namely sustainability, wellbeing, creativity and innovation, respect, confidence and compassion.

“According to our study, 80 per cent of the people like Madani but some have yet to fully grasp the core values of Madani.

We hope after over a year of its launch by Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), at least at the community level, they understand these six core values,” he said.

In another development, he said the Pelangai state by-election is not an easy battle, but the party machinery is working hard to ensure victory, following the coalition’s success in the recent by-elections of the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat.

“The machinery is getting more energized and in fact tomorrow the Prime Minister will attend several programmes and ceramah (political talks). I believe the campaign will become more vigorous,” he said.

The Pelangai by-election, polling for which is on October 7, is a three-cornered contest among Barisan Nasional Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional and Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni, an Independent candidate. — Bernama