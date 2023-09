HONG KONG, Sept 28 — Hong Kong shares finished today with hefty losses, with investors keeping a wary eye on indebted Chinese property giant Evergrande after its shares were suspended from trading again.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.36 per cent, or 238.84 points, to close at 17,373.03.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.10 percent, or 3.16 points, to 3,110.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.44 percent, or 8.31 points, to 1,910.28. — AFP