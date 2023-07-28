WASHINGTON, July 28 — US annual inflation slowed considerably in June, likely pushing the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.

Inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.2 per cent last month after edging up 0.1 per cent in May, the Commerce Department said today.

In the 12 months through June, the PCE price index advanced 3.0 per cent. That was the smallest annual gain since March 2021 and followed a 3.8 per cent rise in May.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index climbed 0.2 per cent after increasing 0.3 per cent in the prior month. That lowered the year-on-year increase in the so-called core PCE price index to 4.1 per cent, the smallest advance since September 2021. The annual core PCE price index rose 4.6 per cent in May.

Annual inflation is easing as last year’s surge drops out of the calculation. Food commodity prices are back at levels seen prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Economists polled Reuters had forecast the core PCE price index gaining 0.2 per cent and rising 4.2 per cent year-on-year. The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for its 2 per cent inflation target.

The US central bank on Wednesday raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to the 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range, a level last seen just prior to the 2007 housing market crash and which has not been consistently exceeded for about 22 years.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters it was “certainly possible that we would raise the funds rate again at the September meeting if the data warranted.” Powell also added that “it’s possible that we would choose to hold steady at that meeting.”

Slowing inflation and moderate consumer spending growth have increased the chances of the economy achieving the soft landing envisaged by policymakers.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, increased 0.5 per cent last month, the Commerce Department also reported. Data for May was revised up to show spending gaining 0.2 per cent instead of 0.1 per cent as previously reported. Economists had forecast spending increasing 0.5 per cent.

The data was included in the advance estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product, which was published yesterday.

Consumer spending increased at a 1.6 per cent annualised rate last quarter, slowing from the 4.2 per cent pace logged in the January-March period. The moderation in spending was partly blamed on difficulties adjusting the data for seasonal fluctuations following the jump in the first quarter.

The increase was enough to help boost economic growth to a 2.4 per cent rate last quarter from the 2.0 per cent pace reported in the first three months of the year. — Reuters